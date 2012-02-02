No. 21 Georgia women beat Mississippi State

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) - Khaalidah Miller shook off a two-game shooting slump as she and teammate Jasmine Hassell scored 16 points each and No. 21 Georgia defeated Mississippi State 70-60 in a Southeastern Conference game Thursday night.

Miller had played all 40 minutes of the last two games for Georgia (17-6, 6-4 SEC) as the Lady Dogs try to compensate for the absence of starting point guard Jasmine James, who missed her fifth straight game Thursday. She was just 3 for 20 from the field in those games, including missing nine of her 10 3-pointers against Tennessee on Sunday.

Against Mississippi State (13-9, 3-6 SEC), Miller hit six of 13 shots and twice fueled rallies by Georgia, which ended a two-game losing streak.

In the first half when Georgia jumped out to a 12-1 lead, Miller hit a 3-pointer and got a layup off a steal.

In the second half when the Lady Bulldogs broke a 40-40 tie with a 15-0 run, Miller scored eight of the points.

Kendra Grant and Diamber Johnson scored 14 apiece as Mississippi State lost its third straight game.

