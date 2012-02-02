Robbery suspect stopped by victim

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- A woman is robbed in the Brainerd Walmart parking lot, but she and several others stopped the suspects dead in his tracks.

Now, 31-year-old Tyrone Heard is behind bars.



Chattanooga Police Spokesman Nathan Hartwig says the incident happened around 9:00 Thursday morning at the store on Greenway View Drive.



Hartwig says the 18-year-old victim was walking toward the doors when Heard allegedly grabbed her, stole her car keys and took off running to her car.

He says others saw the commotion and followed Heard to the victim's car, where they were able to hold him until police arrived.



Tyrone Heard is charged with robbery and attempted theft over $10,000.