UPDATE 2 : GSP investigating semi vs. bicycle on Cleveland Highway

Updated By Cheri Burt, Producer
DALTON, WHITFIELD COUNTY (WRCB) -- Troopers with the Georgia State Patrol are investigating a accident involving a tractor-trailer and a bicycle.

It happened around 5 p.m. Thursday on Cleveland Highway at Broadacre Road.

A trooper tells Channel 3 that the 12 year old boy rode his bicycle off the sidewalk and hit the passing semi.

The truck was not going at a high rate of speed.

The Varnell Police Department assisted with the investigation.

The boy was airlifted to Erlanger where he is listed in critical condition.

