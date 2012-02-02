Mocs lose OL coach Geep Wade to Marshall

Geep Wade (right) is leaving the Mocs to become offensive line coach at Marshall. (Photo Courtesy: UTC Athletics/GoMocs.com)

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Less than 24 hours after Chattanooga football addressed several needs with its 2012 signing class, the Mocs have a new hole to fill.

Offensive line coach and recruiting coordinator Geep Wade resigned his post to accept an offer from Marshall. Wade, who is in his second stint as a UTC assistant and is also a former Chattanooga player, will be the Thundering Herd's new offensive line coach.

"It hurts because he's just an excellent football coach. I can't say enough for the coaching job he's done the last two years, and of course, he wears a lot of hats for us," Mocs head coach Russ Huesman said by phone Thursday. "He had some feelers out there last year, but chose to stay with us. But that's Conference USA and there's a lot of reasons to go there.

"It hurts, but it's a good opportunity for him."

Wade played for UTC from 1999-2001 before spending one year as an assistant coach in 2002. He made stops in Mars Hill, Tennessee (grad assistant), Western Carolina and Midwestern State before spending four seasons as an assistant at Tennessee-Martin.

He returned to Chattanooga in 2010.

Huesman said the search is already underway for Wade's replacement, with interviews hopefully starting next week.

"We're going to move quickly on this one," Huesman said, noting the Mocs open spring practice in less than a month. "We kind of had an idea this might happen last week when they called and he went up there, so we've got our plan in place."

After Huesman's staff remained in tact for two straight seasons, Wade is the second coach UTC has lost this offseason. Running backs coach Jamaal Fobbs left to take a spot on Turner Gill's staff at Liberty in early January.