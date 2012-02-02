92-Year-old tackles Voter ID issues

(WRCB) -- 92-year-old Marie Crittenden been an active voter since 1948. So when Tennessee passed its new voter photo id law, she knew she would need to get one to continue exercising her right. But, she says, there were quite a few obstacles between her and that photo id.

Marie says with age you lose some privileges but she'll draw the line at her right to vote, "It's still a privilege that we have, we have the right to vote or not to vote, and I prefer to vote."

However the recent change in the voter id law, and some confusion at the McMinn County Election Commission almost cost Marie her right. Her niece called the commission, they said just bring her old voter id. Of course that was wrong. So one more trip with all the correct paper work, and they still told her no.

It was depressing, and hard, I would have given up if my niece wasn't there. She said "we're out here to do this, and that's what we're gonna do."

Since getting married decades ago, Marie never went by the name on her birth certificate.

Clearly she wasn't trying to scam the system, and luckily her niece Janis was there to ask the election commission to use common sense.

"When we got to the car she said, I'm so glad you were there, because I would have left. That would have meant I couldn't vote," said Janis.

We've already seen Tennessee make national headlines when 93-year-old Thelma Mitchell was denied a voter id because of birth certificate issues.

Janis says stories like this are becoming to common, and the new law isn't fair to the elderly. Most of which were alive before 1920 when women weren't allowed to vote.

"I think they should do away with the law. We have voted all these years and it's worked fine. It's actually a hardship on the elderly to get that picture made," added Janis.