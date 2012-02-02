Historic 1890s Coolidge Park carousel reopens

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- The City of Chattanooga Parks and Recreation Department has reopened the 1894 Coolidge Park Carousel, located in Historic Coolidge Park with new hours, a fresh look and more, while maintaining the overall beauty of the historic Carousel.



Over the last several weeks, crews from the Parks Department have freshened paint, especially handrails, performed work on interior machinery and gearing while also recoating wood decking. The automatic ticket machine was fined tuned and operational again.



New hours for the Vintage Coolidge Park Carousel have been established for Winter and for the Summer. Winter hours are from Noon to 6 p.m., while Summer Hours -- between Memorial Day and Labor Day -- will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day.



Even better, the cost per ride remains $1.00 for adults while children age two and under ride for free.



The 1894 Dentzel Carousel is a central feature in Coolidge Park. The antique carousel was restored by local master wood carver Bud Ellis and a devoted team of craftspeople and volunteers at his studio "Horsing Around" located near Chattanooga.



The carousel provides a delightful old-fashioned experience with 52 whimsical hand carved animals, a calliope band organ, and ornate gold leaf benches.