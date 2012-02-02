Sheriff's task force puts major dent in thefts, burglaries

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -- When Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Hammond noticed a marked increase in the number of burglaries, thefts and thefts from vehicles was noticed after viewing a department crime analysis report, he knew something needed to be done.



And so, the decision was made to start a "Power Team" task force that would support the Patrol Division in the unincorporated areas of Hamilton County. The team included deputies from the patrol division, Criminal Investigation Division, Fugitive and Narcotics divisions, all working together to directly combat theft and burglary.



Once in action, the team was able to identify several known individuals with warrants for theft and burglaries as well as increasing visibility in subdivisions in an effort to slow down or stop any criminal activity.



From the task force's start on November 16 through the end of the team and the end of December, they 116 arrests, had 11 narcotics seizures, seized two vehicles, two illegal weapons and were able to seize $3,750 in cash, all during sweeps through all of the unincorporated area of Hamilton County.



As a result of their efforts the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office experienced a 58% decrease in reported thefts and burglaries.



Sheriff Jim Hammond was extremely pleased with the final results of the work done by the deputies and detectives assigned to complete the special assignment.