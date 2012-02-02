Cleveland judge investigated by TBI after burglary case

Working Together For You

CLEVELAND, TN (Times Free Press) -- Bradley County General Sessions Court Judge Sheridan Randolph is the subject of an investigation into his conduct in a burglary case, a TBI official confirmed today.

Kristin Helm, spokeswoman for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, said the state probe has been turned over to 10th Judicial District Attorney General Steve Bebb, who handles Bradley.

"We were requested by General Bebb on Sept. 29 [2011] to open a case," she said.

Bebb said this afternoon that his office asked for a TBI investigation and that the Federal Bureau of Investigation wanted a copy of the TBI probe as well.

Read more on the story from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.