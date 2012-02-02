Planned Parenthood sues head of Tennessee Health Department

Working Together For You

NASHVILLE (Times Free Press) -- Two Planned Parenthood affiliates are suing Tennessee Health Department Commissioner John Dreyzehner in federal court.

The lawsuit came after the health department abruptly canceled two competitively bid contracts with the groups to provide preventative services for HIV and syphilis.

Calling the state's move "disgraceful," Planned Parenthood of Middle and East Tennessee CEO Jeff Teague charged that Gov. Bill Haslam and Dreyzehner "have put politics ahead of the health and well-being of thousands of Tennesseans."

Last summer, the Planned Parenthood affiliates lost $1.1 million in family planning funding. Legislative Republicans had attacked funding for Planned Parenthood, which also provides abortion services.

