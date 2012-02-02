Haslam says Taft Center closing part of effort to streamline government

CHATTANOOGA (Times Free Press) -- Gov. Bill Haslam said today that closing the Taft Youth Development Center in Bledsoe County is part of his overall effort to streamline state government and offer services at less cost.

"We feel like we were hired to deliver the very best value for the lowest tax and that's what we're trying to do," Haslam told the Chattanooga Rotary Club. "Everybody says government is too big and you should cut it and run it like a business. But every time you make one of these decisions to cut some service, some people don't like it."

Haslam said the state's five youth development centers across Tennessee are only about 70 percent full.

"I think it's more economical for the state to have four centers that are about 90 percent full," he said. "That will save us four to five million dollars a year."

Read more on the story from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.