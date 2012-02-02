TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for 2 Georgia teens

(WRCB) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert of East Tennessee.

At the request of the Lamar County, Georgia, Sheriff's Office, TBI has issued an alert for 14-year-old Kirsten Kamradt and 16-year-old Amber Henry.

According to the TBI, Kirsten was allegedly abducted by Joshua Crowe and Dustin Elliot, on January 31, 2012. A felony warrant for Kidnapping was issued for Joshua and Dustin on January 31, 2012. They may be en route to Johnson City, Tennessee, traveling in a 2000 White Buick Park Avenue sedan with Georgia license plates BPR2690.

Officials say Amber Henry may also be traveling with these individuals.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these children, call your local police department or 1-800-TBI-FIND.