UPDATE: Dalton Fire crews battle apartment blaze

(WRCB) – Just after noon, Dalton Firefighters responded to a house fire next to the Underwood Lodge Apartments on Underwood Street.

It took a crew of about 15 firefighters to knock the fire down.

Witnesses reported hearing a loud 'boom' before the fire started.

We are told the home was divided up into four apartments and all four families living there were able to get out okay.

Some neighbors in the adjacent apartment complex say their apartments received some water damage during all this while crews battled the fire.

"The whole floor all the way to the bed to the bathroom, everything is wet. And it's still pouring down into the room. It's crazy," says Arieole Terry, who lives next door.

Firefighters say at first, it was a tough fire to stop.

"We had a hard time because the tongue and groove ceilings here, really getting access to the fire, so it looks like the building's going to be a total loss," says Deputy Fire Chief Gary Baggett.

As of right now there is no exact cause of the fire. Investigators are say despite the loud boom, the fire does not appear suspicious.

About eight people are without a home. The owner of the house says he has other properties where the families can stay.

The American Red Cross is also stepping in to help with their food and clothing needs.