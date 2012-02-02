Ft. Payne mower burglar caught in the act

(WRCB) -- A Fort Payne homeowner had a bit of a surprise when he pulled in his driveway Wednesday afternoon only to be nearly run into by a pickup truck driver who was pulling out...with the homeowner's riding lawn mower in the back of the truck.



According to Dekalb County Sheriff Jimmy Harris, the homeowner attempted to follow the truck but eventually lost track of the suspect in the Valley Head area.



Deputies responded the residence on County Road 308 and after investigating, were able to gather leads that led them to a resident on County Road 890.



Once there, the located the stolen mower behind the house.



Joshua James Driskill, 31, was arrested and charged with second degree theft of property and reckless endangerment.



Sheriff Harris said, "It was fortunate for the victim that he happened to come home when he did – much sooner and he may have gotten hurt, much later and it would've been a lot more difficult to recover his mower. Captain Hollingsworth and Deputy Johnson did a great job working quickly with the information they received and getting an arrest made in the case."



The mower was returned to the owner.