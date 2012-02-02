Ga. lawmaker complains of getting too many emails - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Ga. lawmaker complains of getting too many emails

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
ATLANTA -

(AP) - A Georgia state lawmaker is complaining that she's getting too many emails to her personal account.

Democratic Rep. Nikki Randall of Macon stood on the House floor Thursday and complained that someone had leaked her personal email account to advocates seeking action from members of Georgia's General Assembly. State lawmakers are now in the middle of their annual 40-day legislative session.

Randall said people should contact her using her official Statehouse email account. He said her e-mail inbox was full and warned that those seeking her help were hurting their cause.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.