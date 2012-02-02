Technical college could build campus in Ringgold

RINGGOLD, Ga. (AP) - Georgia Northwestern Technical College is considering building another campus near Interstate 75 in the northwest Georgia town of Ringgold.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports (http://bit.ly/xliFld) that college and county officials are considering building the campus on 50 acres owned by Catoosa County across from Rollins Industrial Park.

College President Craig McDaniel says it should take only a year to 14 months to complete construction once land is available since the school already has plans for a 57,000-square-foot, $10.4 million campus building.

Authorities say the centerpiece of the Catoosa County campus would be an automated manufacturing lab to train students in robotics and other coursework in the college's "Auto Alley" initiative, which prepares them for jobs in the region's automotive industry.

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com

