Support builds for special session on health care

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Support is building among Republicans in the General Assembly for delaying until the fall any action on state requirements set by President Barack Obama's federal health care law.

House Speaker Beth Harwell said Thursday that she believes it would be "prudent" to wait until after legal and political challenges to the federal health care law are settled before addressing how to set up a state health insurance exchange.

Senate Speaker Ron Ramsey first floated the idea of a post-election special session on health care in a speech to a Nashville business group in December.

Republican Gov. Bill Haslam has warned that failure to establish a state exchange by the beginning of next year would lead the federal government to create one for Tennessee.

