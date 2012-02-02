Alleged drug dealers in custody after Chattooga Co. drug raid

CHATTOOGA, CO. GA. (WRCB) -- It took four undercover agents and two months of investigating before deputies with the Chattooga County Sheriff's office could carry out a drug raid early Thursday morning.

Nearly 20 officers served 160 warrants on 30 individuals. Their first stop, a house in Summerville where the homeowner was a suspected cocaine dealer.

"He's been dealing cocaine allegedly for ten years," says Chattooga County Sheriff John Everett.

Agents found exactly what they were searching for, about 2.5 ounces of powder cocaine with a street value of about $6,000. "It feels good to get that amount of drugs off the street," Everett says.

However, officers had just begun. They seized a number of flat screen TV's and a truck all from their first stop.

Their second location was also a success. The alleged drug dealer was selling prescription pills and marijuana, but Everett says what troubles him the most is that nearly every home they visited had children inside.

"These children don't deserve to grow up like that," says Everett. "It shows that we're making every effort we can to take as many drugs off the street as we can to keep them out of the hands of our children."