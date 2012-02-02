Contemporary Christian artist Chris Tomlin to headline Riverbend

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Contemporary Christian artist Chris Tomlin will headline this year's Faith & Family Night at the Riverbend Festival, according to Joe "Dixie" Fuller, talent and production coordinator for Friends of the Festival.

Tomlin will perform Tuesday, June 12, the night the festival scales back the number of stages, books entertainment geared to families and eliminates the sale of alcohol.

Fuller also announced that Rebirth Brass Band would appear on the Unum Stage on Sunday, June 10, bluegrass artists Peter Rowan with the Mosier Brothers will be on the Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union Stage on Wednesday, June 13, and that The Features will appear on the same stage Friday, June 15.

Originally from Texas, Tomlin has had his biggest chart success with "How Great Is Our God," "Jesus Messiah," "Amazing Grace (My Chains Are Gone)" and "Our God." He has earned 10 No. 1 singles, three Grammy Awards and 18 Dove Awards.

