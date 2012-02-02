Tennessee issues more than 12,500 photo IDs for voters

Working Together For You

Palestine Murray gets her voter ID Saturday at the Tennessee Department of Safety. Photo by Angela Lewis/Times Free Press.

NASHVILLE (Times Free Press) -- Tennessee issued 12,571 photo IDs for voters between July 1 and Jan. 30, the state Safety Department announced today.

Under a Republican-backed law that took effect Jan. 1, all Tennessee voters must display state or federally issued photo identification to vote.

Republicans say the law is necessary to prevent voter fraud, but Democrats and other critics charge the measure is part of a national movement by the GOP and their allies to discourage the elderly, minorities and students from voting.

Democrats have introduced legislation in the General Assembly this year to gut the new law.

Read more on the story from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.