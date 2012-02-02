Passat boosts sales of Volkswagen brand

Working Together For You

Rows of new Passats await delivery at the Chattanooga Volkswagen manufacturing plant at the Enterprise South industrial park. Photo by John Rawlston/Times Free Press.

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Volkswagen's Chattanooga-made Passat helped fuel a big gain in U.S. January sales for the German automaker as overall industry numbers for the month were better than analysts expected.

"I don't see a lot of downside risk for the industry," said Jesse Toprak, TrueCar.com's vice president of industry trends, about the rest of 2012.

Volkswagen of America on Tuesday posted a 47.9 percent hike in sales last month over a year ago, its best January since 1974. VW sold 27,209 vehicles in January, the company said in a news release.

Jonathan Browning, chief executive of Volkswagen Group of America, said in a statement that the automaker is off to a strong start.

