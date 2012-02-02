Would 6 more weeks of weather like this be bad?

(WRCB) - The groundhog in Pennsylvania saw his shadow and six more weeks of "winter".

Chattanooga's own furry prognosticator, Chattanooga Chuck, not Paul Barys, did not see his shadow this morning, meaning an early spring for the Scenic City.

By this winter's standards, another six weeks of mild weather wouldn't be so bad, as temperatures have routinely been anywhere from 5 to 15 degrees above average.

Today will be no exception. Highs this afternoon will be in the mid-60s (the average high for today's date is 51) with sunny skies.

Friday will be just as warm and pleasant. We will see an approaching front bring an increase in clouds Friday afternoon, and we will see rain moving in Friday night. It will last on and off through Saturday, then taper off Sunday morning.

We should be a LITTLE cooler and drier next week.

Can't wait for the woodchuck to give his forecast?

