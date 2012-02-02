As AIDS Awareness continues lots of people not getting message

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB - AIDS awareness has come a long way in recent years, and education continues, but lots of people are not getting the message, especially when it comes to young people and minorities.

Chattanooga State students received a first hand lesson on why prevention and awareness is important.

Marvelyn Brown, an African American Author and HIV/AIDS activist spoke about her life as an HIV positive female.

She talked to students about how the diagnosis turned her world upside down.

One point two million people across the country are living with HIV.

About 20 percent don't know they're infected.

National black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day is February 7th