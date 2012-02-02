New measure to prevent overnight stays at plaza in Nashville - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

New measure to prevent overnight stays at plaza in Nashville

(WRCB) - Cleveland's own Representative Eric Watson is heading the fight against Occupy Nashville protesters.

Watson's measure seeks to prevent the group from staying overnight on the Plaza next to the State Capitol.

It's officially advancing in the house.

The legislation would make it a misdemeanor to lay down, quote, "bedding for the purpose of sleeping."

Watson says the proposal is necessary because of complaints of criminal activity and lewd behavior.

