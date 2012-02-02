Watchful neighbor lands two suspects in jail - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Watchful neighbor lands two suspects in jail

DALTON (WRCB) - Everyone loves a vigilant neighbor except for the guys who are up to no good.

In Dalton, two teens are arrested after a neighbor sees them breaking into a home on Goldenrod Lane.

By the time police arrived, the teens had left a trail of footprints from the home and were arrested in a near-by yard.

Police charged the two with burglary and violating the Anti-Gang Act, because they're validated gang members.

All the stolen items were returned and police say the two may be responsible for other burglaries in the area.

