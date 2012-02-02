Counterfeit bills being passed in Dalton - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Counterfeit bills being passed in Dalton

DALTON (WRCB) - The Dalton Police Department is looking into counterfeit 100 dollar bills.

The money is being passed at area businesses.

In three cases, the bills "marked" correctly when checked with a counterfeit marker.

Not much is known about the suspect except he is described as a slim black male standing about 5-foot' 9, with braided hair.

