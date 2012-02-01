Ward, free throws help Auburn defeat Georgia 59-51

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Varez Ward scored 17 points and led a productive night at the free-throw line for Auburn in a 59-51 win over Georgia on Wednesday night.

Ward hit all 12 of his free throw attempts as Auburn (13-9, 3-5 Southeastern Conference) shot 80.6 percent (25 of 31) from the line.

Kenny Gabriel added 16 points, eight rebounds and four blocks for the Tigers, who snapped a two-game skid.

Gerald Robinson led Georgia (10-11, 1-6) with 16 points and eight rebounds before fouling out late. Dustin Ware scored 10 points, and Donte' Williams added 9 points and nine rebounds.

Georgia also had a good night from the line, shooting 19 of 23 (82.6 percent), as both teams made more free throws than field goals.

Auburn hit 16 of 48 (33.3 percent) from the field, and held the Bulldogs to just 25 percent shooting (13 of 52).

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.