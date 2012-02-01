Collegedale police chase ends in Harrison - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Collegedale police chase ends in Harrison

Posted: Updated:

COLLEGDALE, HAMILTON COUNTY (WRCB) -- A police chase ends in Harrison following a Collegedale officer's attempt to stop a suspected drunk driver.

Police Chief Brian Hickman tells Channel 3, one of his officers tried stopping the suspect after he noticed the car swerving in the road.

Hickman says the driver refused to stop, leading to a police chase that ended at a dead end on Short Tail Springs Road.

He says the officer set up a perimeter after the suspect took off on foot.

Police were unable to find the suspect, and Hickman says the tag doesn't match the vehicle.

Thankfully, the officer wasn't injured in the incident.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this developing story.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.