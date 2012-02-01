Victim identified in Standifer Gap Road shooting

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Chattanooga police have identified the victim of a Tuesday morning shooting on Standifer Gap Road.



Police Spokesman Nathan Hartwig tells Channel 3, 40-year-old Tunishia Waters was found with a gunshot wound around 3:00 a.m.

Waters was rushed to Erlanger for the non-life threatening injury.



Wednesday, Hartwig says she has since been released.

The investigation is on-going. If you have any information on the incident, you're asked to the Chattanooga Police Department.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates as they become available.

