Crime Stoppers: Kanku's cigarette heist

Another view of the Kanku's burglary suspect as he heads out with a garbage can full of cigarettes.

The getaway vehicle from the Kanku's burglary of 12/29/11. Looks to be a crossover SUV of some sort. Light colored or metallic.

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - We have another challenge for you in this week's Crime Stoppers report. Put on your detective cap. Lace up your gumshoes. If you can match this bad guy with his vehicle, you could earn yourself some free cash. "He's probably done this more than once, whoever it is," said Chattanooga Police Officer Nathan Hartwig, "and he needs to be stopped."

The burglary in question happened on a normally busy stretch of East Brainerd Road. The Kanku's Express market was closed for the evening on December 29th, when trouble arrived in what looks to be a minivan or crossover SUV. "He was caught on surveillance camera," said Officer Hartwig, "you see him throwing a rock through the front glass door."

Ah, yes. The ol' rock through the glass door bit. Subtlety is not this guy's strong point, but he was efficient, filling a garbage can full of cigarettes before hopping back into his sensible choice of transport. Have a good look at the images. He has obviously done a good job concealing his identity wearing a green jacket, black toboggan, and some sort of black covering for his face.

No one was in the store when this thug broke in. No one was injured...unless you count the bottom line. And that will always come back to we consumers.

So, can you put this guy, his clothing and his light colored ride together? The clues are there. Let's get you some reward money. Pick up the phone and call Crime Stoppers at 698--3333. It is a confidential call and as always, the right tip could put some extra cash in your pocket.