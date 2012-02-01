W Road now reopen; closing Thursday - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

W Road now reopen; closing Thursday

SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, HAMILTON COUNTY (WRCB) -- Wednesday's rain didn't keep crews from re-opening W Road.

A spokesperson for the Hamilton County Mayor's Office says the road is now open.

Friday, huge rocks slid onto the road, following heavy rains last week.

In fact, road crews said it was the largest rock slide they've had to clear.

Crews used equipment from a private company to break up the debris, because they didn't have the proper machines.

Thursday, crews will close it again from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. to do the final work.

