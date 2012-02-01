Armed robbers terrorize Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- When Kayci Orr pulled into Hixson's Rush Fitness parking lot late Monday evening to drop off her boyfriend at work, she didn't know her life was in danger.

"It was something out of a scary movie. I just see a car pull up and its this man in a ski mask just rips open my car door," explains Orr.

Her boyfriend, Alec Haston, says he noticed a car circling the parking lot but didn't think anything of it until it was too late. He says the suspect ripped open the driver door and demanded money.

"He pointed the gun to my temple, about that time I saw his partner knocking at the [passenger] door with a 9 millimeter as well and it was pointed at my head through the glass," Haston says. "The only thought in my mind was Kayci's safety. I never thought about anything else, was never worried about myself. The only thing was how can I get her out of this situation."

"I thought that at any point we could both just be killed," Orr says.

The couple was surprised to learn they were the third victims of armed robbers that night.

Police tell Channel 3, two hold ups happened within minutes of each other just a couple miles away. All three incidents involved two or three males wearing ski masks, but officers would not say if the cases are related.

"I know they only took $20 but they also took away our sense of security," says Orr. "I'm looking over my shoulder, trying to be more aware of my surroundings."

Since this is an open investigation, police would not release many details about the suspects.

Orr and Haston describe the men who robbed them as two black males in their mid 30s. They drove away in a black or dark colored Oldsmobile.

If you have any information that could help investigators, contact the Chattanooga Police Department right away.