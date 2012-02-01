3 arrested in major meth bust

(WRCB) – Deputies in Whitfield County have arrested three people in connection with a meth trafficking sting.

According to Sheriff Scott Chitwood, deputies got a tip about a sale happening in a parking lot on Cleveland Highway Tuesday.

When investigators watching the lot noticed a car with two men inside pull into the lot around 8:30 p.m., the deputies approached.

Sheriff Chitwood says that's when Jeffrey McGuire tried to run. After a quick chase McGuire and the other man, Kenneth Gribbel were arrested. Investigators say they found a "quantity of methamphetamine" on them.

Based on information from the arrest, deputies searched a home on Hill View Drive. There, investigators say they found $6,000 in cash and a pound of meth with a street value of nearly $50,000. Deputies arrested a woman found in the home with the meth, April Barton.

Barton is charged with conspiracy to violate the Georgia controlled substances act, trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.

McGuire was already wanted on felony parole violation. He has also been charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime (felonies), and one misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana.

Gribbel is charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, trafficking in methamphetamine, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.

Sheriff Chitwood says all three are being held without bond.