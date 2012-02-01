Amazon.com sales tax bill begins moving in Tennessee House

(Times Free Press) - Legislation requiring Amazon.com to begin collecting state and local sales taxes on goods the Internet retailer sells to Tennesseans starting in 2014 easily cleared its first hurdle in the House Budget Subcommittee Wednesday.

The move is expected to generate an additional $22.84 million for state coffers and $9.65 million for local governments beginning in the 2014-15 budget year. The House Finance Committee's budget subcommittee approved the deal, which Amazon agreed to, on a voice vote.

Amazon director of global public policy Paul Meisener later said the legislation "allows us to bring 3,500 full-time jobs and $350 million in capital investments to the state. And with Tennessee's leadership, we're now in position to actually seek federal legislation which will resolve the sales tax question forever."

