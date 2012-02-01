Trial begins in Glass Street murder

(WRCB) - The trial is now underway in a July fourth murder at a night club.

Jamaul Herman is charged with the murder of Jerome Timmons.

Police say the two were arguing in the parking lot of a club on Glass Street in 2010.

Herman reportedly drew a gun and shot Timmons in the head, as he tried to run away.

Herman had apparently suffered a broken jaw during the altercation with Timmons and was transported to Memorial Hospital where he was taken into surgery. He was arrested after leaving the hospital.

Timmons died the following day.