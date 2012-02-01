Channel 3 and US-101 hosting benefit show for St. Jude Hospital

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Tickets for the annual Heartstrings for Hope country concert are now on sale.

Channel 3 and our partners at US-101 sponsor the concert fundraiser for the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

This year's show is March 6 at the Tivoli Theatre in Chattanooga.

The show will feature Jerrod Neimann, Kelley Lovelace, Randy Houser, Lee Brice, and one more artist yet to be announced.

The final artist will be announced Wednesday during the Dex and Mo Show from 3-7:00 p.m.



Tickets are on sale now at the Memorial Auditorium. Prices are $29.50 and $39.50 plus fees.

Click here for a direct link to ticket sales information.

Contact Info at Box Office: (423) 642-TIXS