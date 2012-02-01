Rep. Barrow, GOP rivals raise big money for battle - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Rep. Barrow, GOP rivals raise big money for battle

By Associated Press

By RUSS BYNUM
Associated Press

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) - A politically homeless U.S. Rep. John Barrow is still raising piles of cash for a tough re-election fight, while a Republican businessman seeking to challenge the Democrat is matching him nearly dollar-for-dollar by dipping into his own pocket.

Barrow, whose Savannah home was carved out of his 12th District seat last year, reported raising $272,266 in the last three months of 2011. That's the most money the four-term incumbent has ever raised in the final quarter before an election year. Barrow reported an overall bank balance of $903,789 to defend his seat in November.

Three Republicans seeking to challenge Barrow also reported six-figure sums. The top GOP fundraiser was Augusta businessman Rick W. Allen, who nearly matched Barrow with $271,675 in campaign cash that includes $80,000 of his own money.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press.

