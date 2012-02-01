TN Senate sponsor delays vote on gun bill - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

TN Senate sponsor delays vote on gun bill

By Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A proposal that would exempt handgun carry permit holders from background checks when they purchase a firearm has been delayed in the Senate.

The measure sponsored by Republican Sen. Steve Southerland of Morristown was scheduled for a Senate floor vote on Wednesday. But Southerland said he delayed the vote after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation asked to discuss the bill.

He said he doesn't know the reason for the request.

The companion bill is awaiting a vote in the House Judiciary Subcommittee.

 

Online:

Read SB0306 at http://capitol.tn.gov.

