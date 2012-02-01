Networking the Nevada GOP Caucus results

Bennett's drawings in the Chattanooga Times Free Press have won numerous awards, but on some days, he can be the most hated man in town.

Clay Bennett does not set out to upset anyone, but it happens

(KTVN) - Nevada Republicans are hoping voters notice the changes they're making to their caucus process.

Not only have they added locations to cut down on crowds, they have added pre-registration online and they are changing the way they'll release their results too.

Saturday when all the votes are counted, the counties will release their numbers to the state party and the state party will release them through social networking.

"They want to release them precinct by precinct through Twitter and Google Maps much like they did in Iowa. It seems it will generate excitement and more anticipation and they say it will reach more people than going through just the conventional means," says David Buell with the Washoe County Republican Party.

"I don't know," said Eric Herzik, University of Nevada, Reno Political Science Professor. "It could be the Republicans trying to be relevant with social networking. And it could be a backhanded slap at the news media. It's hard to tell."

But everyone seems to agree that social networking worked for the Obama campaign in 2008. And it seems to be working for Ron Paul as he builds up his younger crowd of supporters.

Republican party officials say they will begin releasing rural county results including Washoe County at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday and plan to release Clark County results beginning at 7:00 p.m.

This story was originally published by our sister station in Reno, Nevada, KTVN.