Sessions judge candidates can apply now

CHATTANOOGA -

(Times Free Press) - Candidates interested in the vacant Hamilton County General Sessions Judge seat of the late Judge Bob Moon can now begin applying.

County Commissioners set a deadline of Feb. 10 at noon. Individual interviews will take place between Feb. 13 and 29 between individual candidates and commissioners. An appointment will be made March 1.

Commissioner Greg Beck requested that interviews be public. Chairman Larry Henry disagreed.

