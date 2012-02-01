Local VW employees happy about Super Bowl spot

(WRCB) – Dogs, Darth Vader and a little James Brown.

Volkswagen of America's Super Bowl commercial was a huge hit with the fans Sunday night.

Following on the success of last year's "The Force", featuring a tiny Darth Vader, this year's spot, "The Dog Strikes Back" is a two-parter, starting with a pudgy pooch wanting to chase a VW Beetle and ends with a Star Wars Twist.

The German automaker set the web on fire earlier this month with its teaser "The Bark Side".

VW employees say it's exciting to see commercials for their company on such a big stage.

"Oh, it's exciting," says Carol Levan, an employee at the Chattanooga VW plant, "to actually have our car out there on the Super Bowl! Everybody knows that's when the best commercials come out."

"Everybody's talking about how it's a good commercial and laughing about it," says Jason Harris, from Volkswagen.

"I think it's another opportunity for us to put VW on the map here in America," adds Phyllis Vinegar.

As of this posting, this year's Super Bowl ad has been viewed on YouTube more than five million times.

This year's Super Bowl was seen by more than 100 million people on NBC.