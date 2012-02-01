Rainy start to February

(WRCB) - We get a rainy start to the month of February.

Expect on and off rain showers through the day, with between .50" and 1" possible through the afternoon. This evening we will begin to clear out, but warm weather will stick around through the rest of the week.

Average highs are in the low 50s this time of year. We will be in the upper 50s today, and the mid to upper 60s with mostly sunny skies Thursday and Friday.

Saturday we should expect some periods of heavy rain during the late morning and into the afternoon. We could see a shower or two lingering into Sunday morning, but most of Sunday will be dedicated to clearing out.

Slightly cooler weather will move in by the beginning of next week, highs in the low-50s and lows in the low-30s.

Get the latest weather information where ever you are with the WRCB Weather App for iPhone,iPad and Droid. Find WRCB Weather on any mobile device at http://m.wrcbtv.com.

Share your weather photos on Eyewitness! Email them to pix@wrcbtv.com or upload them at http://eyewitness.wrcbtv.com.