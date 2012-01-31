Arkansas downs No. 25 Vanderbilt, 82-74

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) - Ricky Scott scored 18 points and Arkansas equaled its Southeastern Conference-best with nine 3-pointers in pulling away to an 82-74 victory over No. 25 Vanderbilt on Tuesday night.

Five players scored in double figures for the Razorbacks (16-6, 4-3, who improves to 16-0 in Bud Walton Arena this season. Julysses Nobles added 17 points for Arkansas.

The Commodores (16-6, 5-2) led 40-37 in the second half before Arkansas' Hunter Mickelson tied the game with a 3-pointer. That started a stretch where the Razorbacks hit six of seven field goals from behind the arc and took a 59-46 lead.

Vanderbilt, which was led by John Jenkins' 19 points, was unable to get closer than seven points after that.

