House fire on Old Dayton Pike

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Chattanooga firefighters are responding to a house fire in Red Bank Tuesday night.

A dispatcher tells Channel 3, fire crews were called to the 5400 block of Old Dayton Pike shortly after 9:30 p.m.

He says firefighters are still on the scene.

No word on injuries, if any, or how the fire started.

