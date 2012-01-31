House fire on Old Dayton Pike

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Chattanooga firefighters are responding to a house fire in Red Bank Tuesday night.

A dispatcher tells Channel 3, fire crews were called to the 5400 block of Old Dayton Pike shortly after 9:30 p.m.

He says firefighters are still on the scene.

No word on injuries, if any, or how the fire started.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates as they become available.

