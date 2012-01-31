Romney wins Florida primary as returns show big lead

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Mitt Romney has won the Florida Republican presidential primary.



The former Massachusetts governor has taken a commanding lead over Newt Gingrich in the winner-take-all balloting, which is worth 50 delegates at the party's national nominating convention.



With nearly half the precincts counted, Romney is ahead 47 percent to Gingrich's 31 percent.



The former House speaker earlier vowed to stay in the race regardless of the outcome in Florida.



About half of Florida primary voters say the most important factor for them is backing a candidate who can defeat President Barack Obama in November.

That's according to early exit poll results conducted for The Associated Press and television networks.



(Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)