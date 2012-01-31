Arrest made in Walker Co. "smash & grab" burglaries - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Arrest made in Walker Co. "smash & grab" burglaries

Posted: Updated:

ROSSVILLE, WALKER COUNTY (WRCB) – The Walker County Sheriff says an arrest has been made in connection with a string of convenience store burglaries in North Georgia.

Sheriff Steve Wilson tells Channel 3, 47-year-old Steven Edward Kidd was picked up by Chattanooga police last week.

Wilson says the suspect is believed to have stolen almost $3,000 in cigarettes from Kangaroo Convenience Store on Park City Road January 16.

He says Kidd is a suspect in the other burglaries, but has not been charged at this time.

According to the Hamilton County booking report, Kidd is charged with theft of property and theft over $1,000.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates as they become available.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.