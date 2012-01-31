Arrest made in Walker Co. "smash & grab" burglaries

Channel 3 spoke with two fathers whose children were playing together in their back yard when the man approached them.More
Channel 3 spoke with two fathers whose children were playing together in their back yard when the man approached them.More
One local restaurant earned a failing score for restaurant inspectors this week for a variety of infractions. Several others were cited for various food handling problemsMore
One local restaurant earned a failing score for restaurant inspectors this week for a variety of infractions. Several others were cited for various food handling problemsMore
Trump's representatives say he denies having an affair with Daniels.More
Trump's representatives say he denies having an affair with Daniels.More