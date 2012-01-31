3 charged in armed robbery at local bar - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

3 charged in armed robbery at local bar

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) – A man and two teens face robbery charges, following a hold up at a local bar Sunday morning.

Police Spokesman Nathan Hartwig says 29-year-old Tristan Cooper, a 16 and 14-year-old male allegedly robbed more than a dozen people at Boss Hogg's Bar and Grill minutes before 1:00 a.m.

He says all three men were wearing masks and one of them had a rifle, which was fired into the ceiling.

The trio was arrested later that day and charged with aggravated robbery.

Hartwig says it was reported that a fourth suspect may have been involved.

