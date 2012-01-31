Stewart acquires points for Danica to run Daytona

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Danica Patrick will be guaranteed a spot in the Daytona 500 via a partnership with Tommy Baldwin Racing.

TBR will officially field Patrick's No. 10 Chevrolet in all 10 of her Sprint Cup Series races this season. It will begin the season with the points Dave Blaney earned last season for the No. 36 car.

Because Blaney finished 33rd in points last season, his car is guaranteed a starting spot in the first five races of the season.

Teams can transfer or sell the points to another team, and Stewart-Haas Racing acquired them so Patrick is guaranteed to race in the Feb. 26 season opener.

TBR will field the No. 10 for David Reutimann in the 26 races that Patrick does not have on her schedule.

