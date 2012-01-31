After the Storm: GA Recovery Project still helping tornado victims

RINGGOLD, CATOOSA COUNTY (WRCB) -- Tuesday, Marsha Thomas took Channel 3 to the small hiding space under her home in Ringgold.

It's where she and her family hunkered down April 27.

The Thomas family made it out alive, but were left with little.

Marsh Thomas says, "Debris was laying everywhere in the yard and there was debris everywhere and up and down the road. It was just bad."

After insurance and funds from FEMA helped repair some of what they lost, money was short and healthcare costs became steep.

The Thomas' were put in touch with the Georgia Recovery Project.

The state and federally funded organization helps provide relief to victims long after the storms.

Thomas says, "They have taken a lot of worry off of me. I mean, I really didn't know what way to go."

The team helped get the Thomas' funding for daily essentials, even healthcare for Steve.

A spokesperson says people need more than money.

Rachel McCrickard says, "We are also seeing people who have trouble sleeping or just talking about the storm."

The Thomas' say their home is back and so are their lives.

"When they called and wanted to help us, it was like a big burden lifted off my shoulders," Marsh says.

"There has been someone there for me. That is the biggest thing," Steve says. "They have been there."

The Georgia Recovery Project will hold meetings on the following dates:

Catoosa County:

Tues. Feb. 7th, 6:00 - 8:00 pm

Ringgold United Methodist Church

Walker County:

Thurs. Feb. 9th, 6:00 - 8:00 pm

Oakwood Baptist Church

Dade County:

Mon. Feb. 13th, 6:00 - 8:00 pm

Trenton United Methodist Church

For more information on the Georgia Recovery Project, call (706) 225-9262.



Email: georgiarecoveryproject@yahoo.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/georgiarecoveryproject