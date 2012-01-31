INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Peyton Manning says he has no plans to retire and that his recovery from neck surgery is on schedule.

Manning told a group of reporters that he threw on Tuesday morning and the session went well.

As for talk about his retirement, Manning says it's premature.

It's been a tumultuous month for the Colts, and Manning continued to cast a shadow over this week's Super Bowl, the first in Indianapolis.

Most of the Patriots and Giants say they're not paying attention to speculation that Manning's career could be over, but it's hard to miss.

After last week's public spat between the Colts quarterback and team owner Jim Irsay, the two issued a joint statement in hopes of tamping down publicity leading up to the Super Bowl. It's not working.

