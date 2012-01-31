No injuries in fire at Joe Gibbs Racing

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Joe Gibbs Racing says no employees were injured when a fire broke out in its machine shop.

A spokesman for the NASCAR team says a few employees were treated on site for smoke inhalation, but were not transported to the hospital.

All employees are back in the building following the Tuesday fire.

It's the second fire at the Gibbs race shop in about a year. The fire last year caused substantial damage to the JGR engine shop.

Joe Gibbs Racing fields Sprint Cup Series cars for Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano.

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.